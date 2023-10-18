HamberMenu
Shivakumar condemns BJP statement that he will again go to jail for financial irregularities

Who are they to send me to jail? Are they judges? asks the Deputy Chief Minister

October 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders welcoming Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a party workers meeting in Hukkeri of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Congress leaders welcoming Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a party workers meeting in Hukkeri of Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has condemned the statement made by some BJP leaders saying that he [Mr. Shivakumar] will be again sent to jail for financial irregularities.

“BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that I should be ready go to back to Tihar Jail. BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that Shivakumar should stop acting like a KD (repeat offender). Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has also made similar remarks. They are highly condemnable. Who are they to send me to jail? Are they judges?” Mr. Shivakumar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking to journalists in Hukkeri, where he attended a party workers meeting.

“Everyone knows the calibre of these leaders and their other party colleagues. C.T. Ravi has been described by his own party colleagues as ‘Looti’ Ravi. I have enough material to incriminate all of them. I will speak when the time is ripe,” he said.

In the meeting, he said that the State government will soon enact a law to ensure that farmers at the tail-end of irrigation canals are assured of water.

“Often, farmers near the reservoirs get assured water all the time, but those farther away suffer scarcity. We will introduce water rationing to ensure that all farmers get enough water. I will issue orders to reactivate all water user societies in the command areas of all irrigation schemes,” he said.

He said that Irrigation Department officers are studying the Maharashtra model to see that farmers did not over extract water from canals and tanks. “If found viable, we will implement it here,” he said.

The Irrigation Department will work with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to take up repairs of irrigation canals under the MGNREGA scheme.

He said that multiple Water and Land Management Institutions (WALMI) will be set up in various parts of the State, to reduce the burden of training farmers at WALMI in Dharwad.

He observed that most dams in North Karnataka, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam in the Upper Krishna Project in Almatti, have nearly 90% water, while the Malaprabha Dam has only around 50% water. “I have instructed officials to ensure optimal utilisation of available water,” he said.

