Shivakumar attributes Channapatna bypoll victory to ‘direct and indirect’ support from JD(S) and BJP leaders

Attributing his party’s victory in the Channapatna byelection to “direct and indirect” support from JD(S) and BJP leaders and workers, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said people from across parties helped the Congress in this election.

“If the BJP and JD(S) leaders had not supported us directly or indirectly, we would not have got so many votes. I congratulate them,” Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president told media persons in Kanakapura.

“Many people from across parties have helped us in this election (Channapatna). The Congress had polled only 16,000 votes in the previous Assembly election. The number increased in the Lok Sabha election and it has further gone up now,” he siaid.

“BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that he knew about our party candidate C.P. Yogeshwar’s victory beforehand. Is he dumb to say so having been the district in-charge Minister and Deputy Chief Minister? He knew the pulse of the people,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Referring to JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda’s statement that he would join the Congress if people desired so, he said, “It is not just his (Mr. Gowda’s) opinion. A lot of people want him to do it. Many in the BJP have the same thoughts. Could we have won this election if BJP leaders had not supported us?” he said.

Asked about Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that money power defeated his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, in Channapatna, he said, “Then what do you call D.K. Suresh’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election? Mr. Yogeshwar was still in the BJP then. Mr. Kumaraswamy got his brother-in-law elected. How do you explain this?”

‘Promises will be fulfilled’

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the people of Channapatna that all promises made before the byelection would be fulfilled. “The Congress government will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Channapatna. We listened to the problems of the people of Channapatna after the seat was vacated. The people have blessed us now and we will repay that debt through development works,” he said.

“District in-charge Minister Ramalinga Reddy has undergone a leg surgery. Before we go for the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, we will hold a meeting to discuss and initiate all our promises,” he said.

‘Credit goes to all’

Asked about who gets the credit for the victory, he said, “This is not a victory that belongs to one or two individuals. This is a result of concerted efforts by all in the party.”

Replying to a query on whether Ramanagara district has become “JD(S)-free” now, he said, “It is not important for us to make Ramanagara JD(S)-mukt. Their tally will go down from 19 to 18 in the Assembly now.”

Meanwhile, addressing a women’s convention in Kanakapura, Mr. Shivakumar said the coalition government in Maharashtra copied the Congress government’s Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme. “They launched the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ of giving women a financial benefit of ₹1,500 through direct benefit transfer. We had also announced a ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme and had promised to give ₹3,000. They launched the scheme just six months before the election and this resulted in their victory now,” he said.