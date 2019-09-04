Shivakumar arrest politically motivated, says Siddaramaiah

Congress workers on September 4 staged protests and erected road blockades in Mysuru condemning the arrest of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

The busy Mysuru-Nanjangud highway was blocked by party activists led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar near Gundurao Nagar. Traffic was brought to a standstill for some time. The authorities later diverted the traffic while the protest continued but Mr. Somashekar was taken into custody by the police.

At the Gandhi Square in the heart of the city, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who addressed the Congress workers, said Mr. Shivakumar’s arrest was a reflection of “vendetta politics’’ being pursued by the BJP and averred that the Congress would seek legal recourse and stand by Mr. Shivakumar.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people of the State were watching the developments and would “teach a befitting lesson’’ to the BJP and went on to describe the arrest as a “ploy to finish off the Opposition.”

“DKS has not violated any law or failed to heed any of the summons issued to him by the ED and hence there was no need to arrest him,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He rejected the contention of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that the State had nothing to do with the current developments and said the Centre would not have arrested Mr. Shivakumar without the knowledge of the BJP in the State. “The arrests of P. Chidambaram and DKS are politically motivated,” he added.

Congress workers in large numbers gathered at the Gandhi Square in the city centre to condemn the arrest. MLAs Yathindra, Tanvir Sait and others were present. Similar protests were held in front of the court complex, Bogadi Road and Teresian College Circle.