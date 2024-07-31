Shivakumar appeals to Modi for more funds for irrigation projects, Bengaluru development

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a proposal seeking more funds for irrigation projects and for the development of Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi after a meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Shivakumar said: “We had appealed for a GIFT city-like space in Bengaluru. Since that request was not considered positively, we have sought more funds for tunnel project, signal-free corridor, development of main roads and storm water drains in Bengaluru city, as well as funds for irrigation projects.” Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) city is a central business district under construction in Gujarat.

Tax contribution

He pointed out that Bengaluru contributes the second highest amount of tax to the national exchequer, but the city got nothing in the Union Budget for 2024-25. “During the UPA regime, the State had got funds for the construction of flyovers at Electronics City, Hebbal, and Nelamangala under JNNURM,” he said.

“Mr. Modi said only one GIFT city can be set up in the country. Hence, we have requested for Central assistance in many of the mega projects that we are planning to take up in Bengaluru. We have impressed upon the Prime Minister that Bengaluru needs better infrastructure as lakhs of people come from outside,” he said.

Speaking on water projects, Mr. Shivakumar said he had brought up the issue of the Centre not releasing any funds in spite of the previous Budget committing ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project. Mr. Modi has promised to take it up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, he said.

“We have also updated the Prime Minister about more water being released to Tamil Nadu in July than specified. We requested him to intervene in the Mahadayi issue, to which he suggested resolving the issue among ourselves. We have, however, submitted a request for Centre’s intervention,” he said.

Water to T.N.

Mr. Shivakumar said that a whopping 2.25 lakh cusecs of water had been released to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. “This is the highest ever quantity of water released to Tamil Nadu. Currently, 1.75 lakh cusecs of water is flowing to Tamil Nadu. A red alert has been declared in Cauvery basin, people need to be cautious. We have updated the Union Minister for Water Resources about the historic water release to Tamil Nadu,” he said.