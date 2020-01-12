Karnataka

Shivakumar appeals for peace in Kanakapura ahead of Jagaraja Vedike rally

more-in

Congress leader and MLA for Kanakapura D.K. Shivakumar has appealed for communal harmony and peace in the town, that recently saw a controversy erupt over the installation of a Jesus Christ statue atop Kapala Betta.

This plea on Saturday comes in the backdrop of a rally planned by senior RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the town on Monday. The rally is being organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike. Several BJP leaders have opposed the installation of the statue and claimed it to be a land scam.

“The people of Kanakapura have been living in harmony for centuries now. The rally is a conspiracy by communal forces to disturb this. I appeal to the people of the town not to be provoked and let any untoward incident happen,” Mr. Shivakumar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, K.T. Ullas, general secretary, south Karnataka, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, said, “We demand that the State government cancel the allotment of gomala land where the statue is coming up. We have got permission from the police to hold the rally. We will also hold a public meeting,” he said.

N. Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary, Revenue Department, said the ground report on the land scam allegations is expected only next week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 12:44:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/shivakumar-appeals-for-peace-in-kanakapura-ahead-of-jagaraja-vedike-rally/article30546286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY