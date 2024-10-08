GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivakumar accepts Congress defeat in Haryana Assembly elections

Published - October 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president.

D.K. Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has accepted the Congress defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections saying, “We accept the people’s mandate with respect. We will review the party’s defeat.“

He was speaking to media representatives in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “I was confident of a party victory in Haryana. But the results have gone against the party. In a democracy, voters mandate is final and we will discuss the defeat.”

He disagreed to a proposition linking his party’s Haryana defeat to the MUDA scam saying, “it doesn’t relate to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as investigation in the matter is on.”

To a question, he replied that “Mr. Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister.”

