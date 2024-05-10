Shivaji Jayanti to be celebrated in Belagavi today

Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated in Belagavi with joy and fervour on Saturday.

A procession will be taken out in the evening. It will conclude at daybreak the next day.

The festival has a history of over a century in Belagavi. There are records of the first Shivaji Jayanti being celebrated in Belagavi in 1919.

The procession will start at Nargundkar Bhave Chowk and end at Kapileshwar Temple.

Young people will demonstrate martial arts like lathi use, sword fight, Lezim, and Zhanz Pathak.

Tableaux carrying images and actors playing stories from Shivaji’s life will be part of the procession.

The police have made strict security arrangements. Traffic will be diverted away from the main road and the road leading to Kapileshwar Temple towards Channamma Circle to Goaves Circle.