Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi on May 27

May 15, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivaji Jayanti procession that was put off due to the election code of conduct being in force will now be celebrated in Belagavi on May 27.

Tableaux depicting the life and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be taken out in a colourful procession. Thousands will participate in the procession and similarly, large crowds are expected to greet it by standing by the sides of the roads in the old and new city areas.

Shivaji Jayanti is being celebrated in Belagavi with religious joy and fervour for over a century now. Folk artists will perform songs and dances along the procession route. Performing arts like Lathi (stick) fighting skills, sword fights, fireball string skills, Lazim dance, Karela skills, playing of Zhanzb Pathak and others will be performed.

The procession will begin from Nargundkar Bhave Chowk and end at Kapileshwar Temple near the bus stand.

