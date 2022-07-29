Shivaji Brigade stages protest

KALABURAGI

Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada, members of the Hindu Rakshak Shivaji Brigade staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Brigade president Gurushant Tengli in a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the murder accused should be immediately arrested and hanged.

The government should also announce compensation to the bereaved family, he added. The government must provide protection and security to pro-Hindu activists, they demanded.