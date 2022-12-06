Shiva Sena (UT) workers stage protest in Kolhapur

December 06, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Kolhapur Police took into custody around 20 Shiv Sena (UT) activists into custody after they tried to forcibly enter Karnataka near the Nippani border in Belagavi district.

The activists, led by Vijay Devni, district president, shouted slogans against the Maharashtra government for allegedly succumbing to the threats of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

They accused Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai and MP Dhairyasheel Mane of having dropped their plan to visit Belagavi after objections by Mr. Bommai and the prohibitory orders promulgated by the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil.

They said that the Ministers should wear bangles and bindis as they lacked manliness to enter Belagavi.

They also demanded that all Marathi-speaking areas in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar should be merged with Maharashtra. They urged the Union government to interfere in the border issue and resolve it.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that he will visit Belagavi and hold meetings with MES leaders if the attacks on Maharashtra vehicles did not stop in 24 hours.

