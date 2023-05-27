ADVERTISEMENT

Shiva Charitra procession taken out

May 27, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of a youth association present a tableau in the Shiva Charitra procession in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Karnataka Belagavi 27 05 2023. Members of a Dhol Tasha group play drums along the Shiva Charitra procession in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Women members of a youth association hold flags along the Shiva Charitra procession in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Members of a Bhajana Mandali performing in the procession in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah performs pooja at the procession in Belagavi on Saturday. Mayor Shobha Somanache, MLA Abhay Patil, former MLA Anil Benake and others are seen. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

A colourful procession was taken out in Belagavi on Saturday to commemorate Shivaji Jayanti. The procession had been rescheduled due to the election Model Code of Conduct.

Members of the Belagavi Shiva Charitra Committee organised the procession. Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and others were present during inauguration. Dr. Boralingaiah performed pooja. Mayor Shoba Somanache, MLA Abhay Patil, former MLA Anil Benake, committee secretary Vikas Kalaghatagi and others were present.

The procession started from Naragundkar Bhave Chowk and ended at Kapileshwar temple after passing through the main streets of the old city. Folk artists, Bhajana Mandalis and youth association members performed along the way. Warkari songs, Dhol - Tasha, a flag march and other performances were presented. There were some tableaux carrying images from the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj. Some groups had converted vans into mobile stages on which actors performed short plays from Shivaji’s life.

The city police made heavy security arrangements. Traffic was diverted away from main avenues like College Road and Club Road and Rani Chennamma Circle and Bogarves Circle. The police used drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the procession.

