Shiv Sena leaders stopped at border

MES leaders meeting Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath in Belagavi on Thursday.

Belagavi

21 January 2021 23:50 IST

They were trying to enter Belagavi district to participate in an anti-Kannada flag protest

Belagavi Police stopped Shiv Sena leaders who were trying to enter the city to participate in an anti-Kannada flag protest planned for Thursday.

They were responding to a call of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti that is protesting against the Kannada flag post erected by Kannada organisations without due process in front of the city corporation in Belagvai.

The police had to physically push back the activists who were trying to cross the border.

A team of activists, including Vijay Dhavane, Shiv Sena leader from Kolhapur, tried to walk into the border, holding saffron flags, shouting Jai Shivaji-Amba Bhavani and Jai Maharashtra.

They argued that the Belagavi police had no business stopping them as they did not recognise that as the inter-State border.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amte said that the police was here to maintain law and order and to ensure that peace prevailed. “We will do all that it takes to do it,” he told them. The protestors went returned, vowing to come back.

The team of police officers led by Mr. Amte waited for hours at the Shinoli border since Wednesday. Police teams were deputed at other points on the Maharashtra border too. Special security was given to the Kannada flag in the city corporation. An additional force of two Assistant Commissioners of Police and 100 personnel were on duty.

Earlier, Police Commissioner K Thiyagarajan had cancelled the permission for a MES rally planned on Thursday.

MES leaders, including the former MLA Deepak Dalvi and Maloji Ashtekar, visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit a memorandum.

They met Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and asked him to take down the flag as it was unauthorised.

The High Court of Karnataka has not recognised the Red and Yellow flag as the official State flag. Kannada activists have neither sought nor obtained permission to fly it in front of the corporation, they said.

Mr Hiremath said that he would convene a meeting on January 28 or 29 to discuss the issue.