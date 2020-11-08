Shiv Sena leader accused of abetting suicide

Some residents of Bapat Galli complained to the city police on Sunday that Bandu Kerwadkar, Shiv Sena district unit vice-president and private moneylender, drove Vijay Gawani, a weaver, to commit suicide.

Vijay Gawani had taken a loan from Bandu Kerwadkar and had repaid most of it, including the 10 % per month interest. However, Bandu Kerwadkar continued to torture him and insult Vijay Gawani in front of his friends, family and acquaintances. This forced Vijay Gawani to end his life, they said and requested the police to investigate.

Vijay Gawani’s family members lodged a complaint with the women’s police station. They have said that the accused was absconding and sought his arrest.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)