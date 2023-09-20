Shirol sees 100% natural Ganesh idol as optometrist espouses the cause of environment

September 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

At a time when awareness programmes on chemical free-clay idols for Ganesh festival are yet to make a big impact, an optometrist from Shirol in Gadag district has, with the help of his artist friend, come up with a 100% natural idol of Lord Ganesh for the festivities.

The two have made an eco-friendly Ganesh which is just over one metre in height and weighs roughly one quintal. They have used bamboo sticks and jute thread for creating the inner frame and then, used dry paddy straws, cotton and red clay for making the idol of Ganesh.

Everything used for making the idol is a natural ingredient. For the ivory tusks (danta) of the elephant God, they have used the stem of crown flower (Calotropis gigantea).

“I have been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the last nine years and this year, the idol is modelled on the idol of Lord Ganesh in Gokarna known as Varasiddhi Vinayak,” Veeranna Mallappa Byali said.

As he is an optometrist, he runs his optical shop during the day; and, it took him two nights to complete the idol. He was assisted by Basavaraj Rajashekhar Ganiger, artist, in making the idol.

The idol has been installed at his shop on Hadali Road in Shirol village of Nargund taluk.

Mr. Byali wants to spread the message that it is possible to celebrate Ganesh festival without causing any damage to the environment by using eco-friendly and natural idols.

However, he is upset with the fact that a few religious heads are advising people against using clay idols. He plans to begin well in advance next year and give some clay idols to others so as to promote the use of clay idols.