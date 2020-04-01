Shiralakoppa town panchayat chief officer suspended

The Chief Officer of Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat has been suspended from service for his alleged negligence in taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, K.B. Sivakumar, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, has said that the Tahsildar of Shikaripur had submitted a report to him recently that even after the lockdown and prohibitory orders were enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hanumanthappa Mannavaddar, Chief Officer of Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat, was not staying at the headquarters and was plying daily to the work place from the neighbouring Haveri district. The Tahsildar had also said in the report that the precautions taken by the Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat to prevent the spread of the disease were not satisfactory and had requested for appointment of an efficient person as chief officer of the urban local body.

When the Project Director of District Urban Development Cell visited Shiralakoppa on March 23, it was found that initiatives taken up to prevent the outbreak were not satisfactory and there were several complaints from the public against the style of functioning of the Town Panchayat. In wake of these developments, the Deputy Commissioner has suspended Mr. Mannavaddar from service.

The Deputy Commissioner has appointed Hemanth Dolle, serving as Chief Officer with Sagar City Municipal Council, as the in-charge Chief Officer of Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat.