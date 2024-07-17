Landslips on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 affect vehicles on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

Heavy rains that lashed the parts of Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district caused landslides, affecting the traffic movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) on Tuesday.

Even as vehicles were moving, soil material came rolling down the road from the hilltop near Doddathappale village in the ghat stretch. The local people alerted the travellers to move away from the hillock. There were many such incidents between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur. The incidents triggered traffic jam on the busy road. Vehicles were stuck on the highway, and the local police were deployed to manage the traffic.

The local public blame the ‘unscientific’ road widening as the cause of repeated landslides on the stretch. The way the hillocks were cut to widen the road caused the soil to lose strength. During the rains, the infiltration of water further weakened the surface, causing landslides, alleges Manjunath, a resident of Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk.

When contacted over the phone Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama said the landslides had been quite normal on the Ghat stretch during the rainy season. “Landslides have occurred in vulnerable places. As of now, there is no decision to stop vehicular movement on the road. If there is such a situation, official of the National Highway Authority of India will make a proposal,” she said.

