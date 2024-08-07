Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 opened for vehicles without restrictions

The Hassan district administration has allowed the movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 all through the day since Wednesday. There had been a restriction on the movement of vehicles at night due to landslips on the stretch during heavy rain.

Shruthi, Assistant Commissioner of Sakleshpur sub-division, informed the media on Wednesday that following the instructions from Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, the road had been opened for all vehicles 24 hours a day.

The debris that covered the highway near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk had been cleared. Rains have subsided in the recent days. However, a team of officials would be deployed on the highways to monitor the movement of vehicles, the officer said.

The movement of traffic on the highway has been affected since July 18, when landslips occurred. Repeated landslips forced the district administration to close the stretch for vehicles. However, later, the restriction was limited only to night travel.