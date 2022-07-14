Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslide
Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.
“As the road is dangerously damaged, no vehicular movement will be permitted through Shiradi Ghat route until repair is done,” Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media.
PWD Minister C.C. Patil had inspected the spot on Monday and said there was no proposal to close the road.
