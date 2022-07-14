Karnataka

Shiradi Ghat closed for vehicles following landslide

Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur. File Photo

Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur. File Photo | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslide at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.

“As the road is dangerously damaged, no vehicular movement will be permitted through Shiradi Ghat route until repair is done,” Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media.

PWD Minister C.C. Patil had inspected the spot on Monday and said there was no proposal to close the road.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 2:07:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/shiradi-ghat-closed-for-vehicles-following-landslide/article65638670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY