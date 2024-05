Students of Devendra Jinagowda School in Shindoli village of Belagavi district have done well.

As many as 11 students have secured above 90% and 11 students scored over 85% marks. As many as 50 students have passed in First Class.

The toppers are Aditi Ramesh Hegde with 97.92%, Manavi Dasharath Palakar 96.16% and Impana Dilipakumar Kale with 95.34%.

