Shilpi Agarwal is new Mysuru DRM

March 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shilpi Agarwal assuming charge as Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division from outgoing DRM Rahul Agarwal on Friday in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shilpi Agarwal has been posted as the Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, in place of Rahul Agarwal who has been transferred.

She took charge on Friday and prior to this, Ms. Agarwal was Group General Manager (Finance) in the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the construction arm of the Ministry of Railways, for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development.

 A release said M.s Agarwal belongs to the 1993 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and has nearly three decades of experience in Indian Railways, having served in various capacities in the Accounts Department of Northern Railway and the Railway Board.

She has served in almost all areas of functioning of the Indian Railways and has wide experience in accounts sectors of construction, traffic, stores, personnel and administration, the release added. In her previous appointment with the RVNL, she was integral to the teams that are working on complex infrastructure projects like the Rishikesh Karanprayag project (Char Dham project ) in Uttarakhand, the release added.

She also played a key role in expanding RVNL business outside the country, especially Maldives, and is a recipient of the Railway Minister’s award for outstanding work in the year 2010, said the release.

