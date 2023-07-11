ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Nag takes charge as Chamarajanagar DC

July 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shilpa Nag (right), Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, greeted by ZP CEP S. Poovitha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shilpa Nag took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

She assumed charge from acting Deputy Commissioner and ZP CEO S. Poovitha. Earlier, on her arrival in Chamarajanagar, Ms. Nag was welcomed by Ms. Poovita and Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha Huded.

Expressing happiness over the appointment, Ms. Nag shared her experience of her earlier postings and added that there was ample scope for discharging her duties while expressing confidence that the people and the elected representatives will extend their support and cooperation to her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nag said she would discuss with the officials in detail on areas of priority and understand the issues. “I will strive to bring qualitative changes in the administration and ask officials to discharge their duties proactively. People should not be put to hardships and their grievances have to be addressed within a reasonable time,” she said.

Ms. Nag previously served in Mysuru as Commissioner of the Mysore City Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US