Shilp Bazaar, Garvi Handicraft expo at JSS Urban Haat

Published - September 23, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Handicrafts from West Bengal artisans, including various earthen items, decorative artefacts, bamboo and cane products, traditional garments for Garba dance, silk, leather products, renowned patchwork from Gujarat are among the products on display at the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar and Garvi Gurjari Handicraft Expo at the JSS Urban Haat here on the outskirts of Mysuru.

The expo has been organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles.

While the Shilpa Bazaar concludes on September 26, the Garvi Gurjari handicraft exhibition, sponsored by the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, ends on September 29. Around 75 skilled artisans are showcasing their works at the expo.

Exhibits include wood carving, stone sculptures, brass figures, wooden toys, clay pots, paper crafts, semi-precious jewellery, cotton hand loom products, imitation jewellery, wooden artefacts, batik art, kalamkari paintings, attractive leather goods, Channapatna dolls, kasuti embroidery, Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees, silver intricate designs, bamboo and cane products, and other products are also on display, a press release from JSS Urban Haat said.

