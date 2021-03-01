‘Shikshana Spandana’ to be held in every Revenue division: Suresh Kumar

HUBBALLI

01 March 2021 19:29 IST

To ensure early disposal of applications and redressal of grievances of teachers and educational issues, the State government will hold the ‘Shikshana Spandana’ programme in all the Revenue divisions of the State, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has said.

He was inaugurating the Belagavi division-level ‘Shikshana Spandana’ programme at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) premises in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that teachers. who should be engaging classes and participating in the educational progress of the students, were forced to run from pillar to post to get their work done and their grievances redressed.

“In the first phase, Shikshana Spandana programmes will be held in Kalyana Karnataka, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions,” he said.

On the Belagavi programme, he said that 71,000 applications had been received and they would be redressed.

The Minister called on the teachers to make efforts to ensure that the students do better in the examinations and engage special classes to ensure the same. He called on the teachers to be enthusiastic in training students further and holding examinations.

Arun Shahpur, MLC, said that against the sanctioned posts of 7.5 lakh teachers in the State, only 5.5 lakh had been appointed.

This naturally had affected the quality of education, he said, making an appeal to the Minister to take required steps to begin recruitment to fill up the sanctioned posts.

S.V. Sanakanur, MLC, spoke on issues concerning education. Director of PU Education R. Snehal and various officials were present. Welcoming the gathering Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Major Siddalingayya Hiremath (retd) briefed about the event.