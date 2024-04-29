‘Have lofty dreams and put in hard work to achieve them’

April 29, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

C. Shikha, Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru on Monday told the graduating students to have lofty dreams and accordingly put in hard work for achieving those goals.

“No job is less but the aims have to be bigger even though you may not achieve them. If you cannot achieve those dreams, you can be a guide to those who want to achieve those dreams,” she said, during her address at the 16th graduation day of JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram here.

Stating that besides education the JSS institution teaches values to its students, Ms. Shikha, who earlier worked as the deputy commissioner of Mysuru, advised students to aspire to achieve bigger roles. “I suggest you aim for cracking civil services examinations instead of confining to doing smaller jobs although no job is less.”

She advised the students to work systematically if you want to attain something big in life. “Don’t just prepare the time-table for accomplishing goals but adhere to it. Time management is key to reach goals. At the same time, your attention span helps in becoming successful in our dreams.”

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, JSS Mahavidyapeetha executive secretary C.S. Betsurmath, and others were present.

NEP-2020 has been introduced in the college since 2020-21 and a centre for research studies is also functioning. At the graduation day held for 2022-23, 649 students received degrees for various courses and 21 students got cash prizes.

