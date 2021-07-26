Shikaripura shuts down to express solidarity with Yediyurappa

The Assembly constituency is represented by the outgoing Chief Minister

Within hours of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa submitting his resignation, BJP workers in Shikaripura, the constituency he represented seven times, hit the streets raising slogans in favour of their MLA. Expressing disappointed with the development, they criticised the party and those responsible for the decision.

Businesspersons and shopkeepers closed their shops in the afternoon to express solidarity with the BJP workers who staged a protest. Business establishments on S.H. Raod, Petrol Bunk Road and Taluk Office Road downed shutters in the afternoon.

The party workers said that Mr. Yediyurappa had sanctioned development works for Shikaripura and Shivamogga. He should have been allowed to complete his term.

Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa, speaking to mediapersons, said, personally, he believed that Mr. Yediyurappa should have continued in the post. “However, as a disciplined soldier of the party, he has resigned from the post. He continues to be our leader. During his tenure, he approved many development works for the constituency,” he said.