Shikaripur violence: Protesters were misled, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Banjara community protesting against internal reservation threw stones at former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in Shikaripur

March 28, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Hassan

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the violence in Shikaripur during the protest against the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes an unfortunate incident. He alleged that the protesters were misled and provoked by vested interests.

The Minister visited Shikaripur on March 28 and reviewed the situation along with senior police officers. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the people of Banjara community, who took part in the protest, were misinformed. 

“They even went so far as to throw stones at the residence of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. I have been following Mr Yediyurappa’s career. All through his career, he has worked for the welfare of the community. Even after his house was attacked, the former CM felt that no one should be arrested,” he said.

“Some police personnel are seriously injured. They are under treatment at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. The police succeeded in bringing the situation under control. They have detained a few persons. They will inquire into it and find out who instigated the violence,” he said.

The Minister said that the State Government had favoured internal reservation while keeping the welfare of all backward classes in mind. “If anyone disagreed, they could voice their opinion. The CM has an open mind on this issue.”

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar accompanied the Minister during his visit to Shikaripur.

Hundreds of members of the Banjara community took out a protest against the internal reservation in Shikaripur on March 27. At one point, the protest turned violent. A few of them threw stones at the residence of Mr Yediyurappa, who represents the constituency in the legislature. The police used canes to bring the situation under control.

