Shikaripur violence over quota: Three arrested, four cases registered

March 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Hassan

The Shivamogga police have arrested three persons and registered four cases in connection with the incidents during the protest against the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes in Shikaripur on Monday.

The protest turned violent when a few people threw stones at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in the town, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge. The police have booked cases against 22 people based on video clips.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, on Tuesday, informed the media that four cases had been registered and three had been arrested. Those arrested are Raghavendra Naik, a Congress leader, Kumar Naik, and Punith Naik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister visits

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Shikaripur along with Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and police officers and reviewed the situation. Speaking to presspersons, he termed the incidents unfortunate and alleged that the protesters were misled and provoked by vested interests.

“They even went so far to throw stones at Mr. Yediyurappa’s residence. I have been following Mr. Yediyurappa’s career. All through, he has worked for the welfare of the community. Even after his house was attacked, the former CM felt that no one should be arrested,” Mr. Jnanendra said.

The Minister expressed shock that a few police officials were hurt in the incident. “Three to four officials are seriously hurt. They are under treatment at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. The police have succeeded in bringing the situation under control immediately,” he said.

Fresh protest

The protests against the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes that started in Shikaripur on Monday, spread to Shivamogga taluk as well.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Shivamogga-Shikaripur highway and stopped the vehicles near Kunchenahalli in Shivamogga taluk. Many vehicles were stuck in the traffic. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government.

The village, where the protest is going on, falls under Shivamogga Rural constituency, reserved for SCs. This constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ashok Naik.