Shikaripur TP demands formation of new district

A meeting of Shikaripur Taluk Panchayat held here on Wednesday passed an unanimous resolution demanding the State government to form a new district with Shikaripur, the home turf of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as its headquarters.

All the members of the taluk panchayat including those of the ruling BJP, the Congress and independents supported the resolution. Shambhu R.K., president of Shikaripur Taluk Panchayat, said that Shikaripur town has all the amenities to become district headquarters. “We have sufficient number of government buildings to run the district administration and the general hospital here was elevated as a district hospital few years ago. Shikaripur is well connected by road and the commissioning of the proposed Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway line will further strengthen the connectivity,” he said.

New taluk sought

He said that along with the formation of a new district, a new taluk should be formed with Shiralakoppa as its headquarter.

The existing Sorab taluk and the proposed Shiralakoppa taluk in Shivamogga district, and Nyamathi and Honnali taluks in Davangere district should be added to the proposed Shikaripur district. The residents of the rural areas of these taluks will be benefited from the formation of a new district as they have easy access to Shikaripur. A copy of the resolution has been sent to the State government. A delegation of members of the taluk panchayat would meet the Chief Minister soon and request him to take a decision in this regard, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Yediyurappa as well as his son and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra have clarified in the past that there was no proposal before the State government to split Shivamogga district and form a new district with Shikaripur as its headquarters.