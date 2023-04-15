Shikaripur: Congress aspirant suspects ‘understanding’ between top leaders of two parties

April 15, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress party leader Nagaraja Gowda, who has been denied the party ticket to contest against B.Y. Vijayendra of the BJP in Shikaripur, has suspected an ‘understanding’ between top leaders of two parties for their “individual benefits.”.

The Congress on Saturday nominated G.B Malathesh (Goni Malathesh), 58, a Kuruba leader, for Shikaripur, one of the most prominent constituencies in the State. He had fought against B.S. Yediyurappa last time and lost.

“I was in Bengaluru hoping to get the B-form to file the nomination papers. Both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had assured me of the ticket, as the party’s internal survey in the constituency was in my favour. But, they cheated Congress supporters in the constituency”, he told The Hindu on Saturday (April 15).

“There were speculations in the media of an understanding among the top leaders of two parties for their individual benefits. Now the selection of the candidate for Shikaripur proved that the speculations were actually true. Otherwise, why would they deny the ticket to me”, said Mr. Nagaraj Gowda. He also held the party and its leaders responsible for the party’s poor performance in Shikaripur constituency for decades. “If the party has been losing the constituency continuously, it reflects on the party leadership. One has to suspect the senior leaders’ commitment to the party”, he opined.

Nagaraj Gowda, 48, a Lingayat (Sadhu) leader, hails from a political family. His uncle was once an MLC from the BJP. In recent years, the family has distanced itself from Mr. Yediyurappa. He sought the ticket on the grounds that his community - Sadhu Lingayat - was numerically strong in the constituency, but hardly given representation politically.

He and his supporters met Mr. Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on April 7 and placed their demand for the ticket. After the meeting, some of his supporters, while interacting with the media, raised suspicion that Mr. Siddaramaiah had an understanding with B.S. Yediyurappa with regard to both Varuna and Shikaripur constituencies. By then, Mr. Yediyurappa had opposed the BJP party high command’s suggestion that his son contest against Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna.

Mr. Nagaraj said he would hold a meeting in Shikaripur on Sunday (April 16) and decide his next step. “I have made up my mind to contest this time and will decide after consulting my supporters whether to contest as an Independent or join any party”, he told The Hindu.

Asked if he had been contacted by the JD(S), Mr.Gowda said he had not been contacted so far. “I will discuss with supporters and decide my next move”, he said.

So far, the JD(S) has not nominated a candidate for Shikaripur.