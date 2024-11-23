Karnataka bypolls results 2024: Congress lead increases to 14,125 in Shiggaon

Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has maintained his lead after 15th round and the difference has increased to 14,125.

After the eighth round of counting, Mr. Pathan had secured a lead of 1,158 votes against Bharath Bommai and after 13th round it increased to 9,996 votes and now it has increased to 14,125.

Mr. Pathan’s vote tally stood at 88,985 against 74,860 of Mr. Bommai.

The bypoll to Shiggaon was necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the election former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP to the Lok Sabha.

The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

