Shiggaon is being developed as a model taluk in State, says Bommai

March 15, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

According to the Chief Minister, Shiggaon will soon become the No 1 taluk in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiling a plaque during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the ₹840-crore multi village drinking water supply scheme at Tadas village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stating that Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district is being developed as a model taluk, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that soon Shiggaon will become the No 1 taluk in the State.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the ₹840-crore multi village drinking water supply scheme at Tadas village in Shiggaon taluk on Wednesday, he said that he was happy that the scheme envisaged over six years ago has been revived and being executed now.

The Chief Minister listed out the various welfare schemes of the government and development programmes and termed them as an advantage of having a double engine government.

Mr. Bommai said that the government has allocated ₹12,000 crore for the implementation of the multi village drinking water supply scheme and for providing tap connections to households.

Referring to the progress being made under the Savanur Lift Irrigation Scheme and Shiggaon Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Chief Minister said that soon the people will receive benefits of the irrigation schemes. The other demands will also be met, he said.

He promised to sanction a degree college to Tadas village and also, establish an ITI. An order has already been issued for the establishment of an industrial zone near Tadas and a textile park is being set up in Shiggaon. These developments will bring employment opportunities to youth of the region, he said. The Chief Minister also initiated various other development programmes and inaugurated some completed works.

