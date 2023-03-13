Shifting to new DC office will be in a phased manner, says Rajendra

March 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Even though five years had passed since a new Deputy Commissioner’s office was built on Mysuru-Bannur road in Siddhartha Nagar, the more than 125-year-old heritage structure situated in the heart of the city remains the nerve centre of the district administration.

After the State government decided to bring all the offices of the district administration under one roof, an imposing structure with a total built-up area of 23,000 square feet in basement, ground, first and second floor was built on a 15-acre plot of land by spending ₹85 crore.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had inaugurated the building, resembling the Lalitha Mahal Palace, on March 10, 2018, just before the previous Assembly elections.

When asked about the delay in shifting to the new building, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said a few departments including the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records had shifted to the new building.

“Offices are being shifted in phases. We can’t shift in one go as there is a possibility of files going missing”, he said.

The Election branch and the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments will be shifted before the elections, he said adding that a plan to shift the other departments over a period of next months will be chalked out.

Mr Rajendra said there was no immediate threat to the condition of the existing office of Deputy Commissioner in the city, a heritage building of the colonial era.

However, he said there were maintenance issues of the old building, which is being taken care of. Retaining the old building as well as maintaining the new building is our responsibility, Mr Rajendra said adding that he will have the condition of the old building checked again to rule out safety concerns.