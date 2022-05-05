Shifting of offices begins

Shifting of various offices located at the DC office complex on B.M. Road in Hassan has begun as the State Government has taken up construction of a new building.

In a communication to the media on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the State Government has given its administrative approval for the construction with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. The tender process was in the final stage.

The Office of Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies would be shifted to the hostel of the Government Women Polytechnic on Harsha Mahal Road in the heart of the city.

Demolition

Once all the offices are shifted, the main building would be demolished. JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna had opposed the demolition of the building and demanded that it should be retained as it had been in good condition. Recently, he alleged that the DC was dancing to the tunes of people in power, instead of protecting the building. He said he had also complained the Governor against the DC.

Last week, the district administration demolished the taluk office on B.M. Road.