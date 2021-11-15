Shift to M-sand has been swift because of shortfall

Bengaluru

15 November 2021 02:59 IST

Many in construction industry say impact of policy may be little because of this trend

In Bengaluru that consumes most of the sand produced/extracted in the State, the new sand policy approved by the State cabinet earlier this week, may not have much impact. In the midst of a river sand shortage, the industry has already turned to M Sand.

Construction industry estimates that currently over 7 % of Bengaluru’s sand requirement is met through M-sand, derived from stone as quality river sand is hard to come by. Big consumers including the government and big builders use it in construction work currently, industry sources said. Industry estimates that there are over 50 M-sand manufacturing units in Karnataka today.

River sand unreliable

“M-sand is now being largely used for both brick and stone masonry, and also plastering. It comes at half the cost of river sand, the quality of which is often suspect,” said K. Ramesh of Arna Shelters, a Bengaluru-based developer. He said that the river sand supply is unreliable, and mixed with filter sand, which is essentially mud.

No takers for sand from Malaysia

The rise in the usage of M-sand in the last five years is learnt to have coincided with acute shortage of river sand. Attempts to get natural sand from Malaysia did not see any takers. A few players, who imported sand, have exited the market while the State-owned MSIL is laden with nearly 75% of the 1 lakh metric tonnes that was imported from Malaysia in 2018.

The sharp rate difference between river sand and M-sand has been another reason for the shift. A lorry load of 300 tonnes of river sand can go up to ₹80,000 (before the policy was put in place) whereas the same quantum of M-sand will cost between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000. Less than a decade ago, the cost of river sand was around ₹4,500 per load, and the price skyrocketed due to shortage caused by confusion in sand extraction policy.

According to M. Ramesh, the Chairman of Builders’ Association of India-Karnataka Chapter, only a few high net worth individuals who are building their individual homes are looking to procure river sand, which comes at a prohibitive cost. “Otherwise, it is mostly M-sand that is used. Quality is good while supply remains unhindered,” he said.

Big reduction likely

Notwithstanding the reduced consumption of river sand in Bengaluru, those in the sand extraction business say that the new policy will bring down the cost, significantly helping the consumers. They estimate that the cost could drop by at least ₹20,000 per load of 300 tonnes that currently ranges from ₹70,000 to ₹80,000.