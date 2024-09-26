Shift private markets to APMC yards, say farmers

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Krishik Samaj and other organisations have demanded the shifting of private agricultural markets to APMC yards in the respective towns.

In a letter to the government, farmers leader Sidagouda Modagi said that several private markets have come up in several districts, buying flowers, fruits, vegetables, foodgrains and horticulture produce from farmers and selling them to wholesale agencies.

“All these are beyond the control of the State government or local governments. This is not acceptable. All markets need to be regulated and monitored as they not only affect the welfare of farmers but also food security. The Union and State governments should ensure that all traders are held accountable for their actions. They should also be forced to fall inline during times of price fall and the market intervention operations,’‘ he said.

The letter also said that the farmers who brought their goods to the city to be sold are facing great inconvenience as they are forced to move between several markets.

Another problem is that due to the scattered markets, farmers are not getting remunerative prices as each market is organising its own bid and farmers cannot participate in more than one place at the same time.

Protests in support of these demands were organised in Belagavi and Chikkodi on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, leaders said that similar protests have been planned across the State.

Mr. Modagi told The Hindu that Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has agreed to the demand of farmers and assured them of a government order shifting the markets as soon as possible.

Another protest was organised in Haveri on Thursday. Protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against the State government.

Their demands include immediate payment of crop loss compensation, action against companies that supply spurious seeds, release of crop insurance claims, and wider consultation by the Central and State governments with farmers before approving hybrid seeds.

Leaders Ramanna Kencheller, Mallikarjun Ballari and others were present.

