Shift patients with mild symptoms to BIEC, Yediyurappa tells officials

To reduce pressure on hospitals in the city, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday instructed BBMP officials to shift patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms to the care centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road.

Though the BBMP has made arrangements to establish a COVID Care Centre at BIEC, it has not become operational and no patients have been shifted there. During a South zone meeting, the Chief Minister said those with mild symptoms would be shifted to the BIEC, which would reduce the burden on hospitals. Moreover, city hospitals should also make available beds for treatment of non-COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Yediyurappa told officials to take action against private hospitals who continue to deny beds to patients. The Chief Minister chaired four meetings with managements of private hospitals and directed them to allocate 50% of their beds to COVID-19 patients.