Shift Kalache village completely: CM Bommai

Landslips have caused devastation in the village

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on Thursday visited Kalache village in Yallapur taluk of Uttara Kannada, where landslips have caused devastation, has said that the village will be shifted completely to a safer place. He has asked the district administration to submit a proposal.

Chairing a review meeting of officials and elected representatives at Ankola in that district after a visit to rain and flood-affected villages, the Chief Minister said that the residents of the village have said that they were not in a position to lead life in Kalache where landslips have occurred.

“Kalache residents have sought that the village be shifted and said that they will relocate. It will be a total waste of money if relief works are taken up there. So, please make arrangements to shift the village completely. Submit a proposal after identifying 10-15 acres of suitable land for the purpose,” Mr. Bommai told the officials.

Kalache village has 283 houses and a population of 993. The heavy downpour on July 22 and 23 has caused landslips with 15 houses having completely collapsed. Scores of houses have developed cracks and they are on the verge of collapse. The heavy downpour has also caused fear of further landslips in the adjoining hillock.