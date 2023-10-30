Shift focus from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Made by India’, students told at 73rd annual convocation of Karnatak University

October 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Director for Indo-French Centre for Promotion of Advanced Research Nitin Seth has called upon graduating candidates to play a bigger role in the transformation of the nation by shifting the focus from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Made by India’

Delivering the address at the 73rd annual convocation of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Monday, he said that it was right time for the youths to be part of a big milestone, when the Indian economy was all set to witness a big leap to five trillion economy.

Mr. Seth said that transformation from 37 billion economy in 1960 to the present 3.70 trillion economy was because of the dedicated efforts of all including manufacturers, service providers, farmers, teachers, doctors, scientists, and also students.

“The world has realised the power of Indian talents and Indians head many top companies in the world. Contributions from India in field of science and technology, particularly mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, ayurveda, culture, and yoga and medicine are very well appreciated,” he said.

Mr. Seth emphasised the role of youths in the current scenario at a time when the world was looking at India for solutions in various fields. India had achieved a rightful and respectable place in global competition because of indigenously developed capabilities in knowledge in various fields, he said adding that the youths would be strong players in building an aspirational and self-reliant India.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said that Karnatak University being the second oldest university in the State, had carved a niche for itself in the field of education by producing several luminaries who have contributed a great deal to the state and the country.

Referring to the challenges being faced by the university at present, he said that government would solve the financial problems of the university and shortage of staff in a phased manner.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Mr. Sudhakar honoured President of Basava Samiti Arvind Jatti, philanthropist and alumni of the university Ravishankar Bhoopalapur, and educationist Archana Surana by presenting them honorary doctorates.

Presiding over the convocation, Mr. Gehlot emphasised the need for youths to contribute towards making the country self reliant. He called on them to join hands with the Union government in making the country a superpower by the centenary year of India’s independence.

A total of 250 gold medals were shared by 109 candidates while 264 candidates received doctoral degrees in various streams. Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi briefed about the achievements of the university. Deans of various streams, and officials were present.

High drama

As the convocation was about to conclude, the candidates who were to receive doctoral degrees created high drama, demanding that the Governor should award them the doctoral degrees. Although Mr. Gudasi tried to reason with them saying that their degrees would be awarded in the post lunch session, they were in no mood to listen and insisted on receiving their degrees from the Governor and raised slogans. They stopped sloganeering only after the Governor responding positively to their demand.