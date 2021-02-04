‘Shift by month-end govt. offices to North Karnataka region’

State president of Raita Sena Karnataka Viresh Sobardmath Swami addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

04 February 2021 00:15 IST

Raita Sena Karnataka warns that it will launch an agitation if it is not done

Raita Sena Karnataka has warned that it will launch an agitation if the government fails to implement by the month-end its earlier decision on shifting nine department offices from Bengaluru to North Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday State president of Raita Sena Viresh Sobaradmath Swami said that successive governments have not been honest in implementation of the recommendations of the Dr. Nanjundappa Committee on Regional Imbalance. Even the decisions taken for addressing the issue have not been implemented.

“As per the recommendations of Dr. Nanjundappa Committee in 2018, the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, after discussion in the State Cabinet, decided to shift offices of nine important departments to North Karnataka, particularly Belagavi. However, till date none of these departments has been shifted,” he said.

Bengaluru Chalo

Mr. Swami said that the delay in shifting the government offices made the general public to look at elected representatives from North Karnataka with suspicion. “If the offices are not shifted by the month-end, then the Raita Sena will launch a Bengaluru Chalo in association with various other organisations,” he warned.

Kalasa Banduri

Mr. Swami said that although the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) has allocated Karnataka’s share of Mahadayi river water, the State government seems to be apathetic towards getting clearances required for taking up works required for utilisation of the allocated share.

The State government should immediately expedite the process for getting clearances and begin construction work, he said. He also urged the Chief Minister to immediately convene an all-party meeting on the border row in the wake of provocative statement by Maharashtra Chief Minister and take appropriate steps to check Maharashtra which keeps raking up the issue for political reasons.

Raita Sena office-bearers Guru Rayanagoudra, Mallikarjun Alekar, Siddalingesh Patil and others were present.