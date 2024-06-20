SHGs to be roped in for collection of property tax, water cess in urban local bodies

The Karnataka government has decided to rope in services of women self-help groups (SHGs) for collection of property tax and water cess from households residing in 315 urban local bodies in the State.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to provide 5% of the commission/incentive on the tax collection to SHGs. Property tax arrears amounted to ₹1,860.17 crore in 315 ULBs.

Briefing the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said it is applicable to 315 ULBs, including town municipal councils, town panchayats, city municipal councils, 10 city corporations, and four notified areas. There are 51.51 lakh houses in ULBs and water connections have been provided to 30.05 lakh houses. He said water connections are yet to be provided to 21.46 lakh households.

Shortage of staff in ULBs was one of the reasons for poor recovery of property tax and water cess. The comptroller and auditor general (CAG) reports in the past too have flagged the issue.

Gandhi and Ambedkar

The State Cabinet has made it mandatory to place the photograph of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar during Independence Day, Constitution Day (November 26), and Republic Day celebrations organised by all government departments/offices, schools, and colleges. Photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar are to be placed during celebrations. Till now, only photographs of Gandhi were being kept during the programmes. Mr. Patil said.

An administrative approval was given for releasing ₹75 crore for construction of an out-patient department on the campuses of KR Hospital in Mysuru. This would bring facilities such as registration counter, billing, OPD, Causality, ICU, emergency, pharmacy, blood bank, central lab, radiology, scanning facility, under one roof, the Minister said. The Budget 2024-25 mentioned this proposal.

Six varsities to get funds

It was decided to implement the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PMUSHA) in six universities by spending ₹279.77 crore. Under the scheme, the Centre would provide ₹167.86 crore while the State would contribute ₹111.91 crore.

The funds would be utilised for multi-disciplinary education and research, upgrade laboratories, modernise classrooms, and for innovation hubs. The six universities to be benefited from the scheme are: Bengaluru University, Rani Channamma University, Mangalore University, Maharani Cluster University, Karnataka University, and Kalaburagi University.

Free power, water to schools and PU colleges

It was decided in the Cabinet that free electricity and water would be supplied to all government schools and PU Colleges in the State. The decision would cost ₹29.19 crore per year to the exchequer. There are 46,829 schools and 1,234 PU colleges in the State. Currently, school development management committees pay electricity bills and water tariffs.