Shettyhalli: Nod for redrawing boundary brings great relief

With the Karnataka State Wildlife Board giving its consent to redraw the boundary of Shettyhalli Wildlife Sanctuary by excluding forest areas where human intervention is high and by bringing undisturbed forest that acts as wildlife corridor into its purview, the long-standing demand for rationalisation of the sanctuary’s boundary is likely to be fulfilled shortly.

The sanctuary that came into existence in 1976 has a total area of 396 sq.km. Its boundary description, however, stretches till Shivamogga city, covering an area of around 700 sq.km.

More than 300-sq.km area was included inadvertently within the purview of the sanctuary and denotification of this area was a long-standing demand. The sanctuary comprises human habitations such as Shettyhalli, Chitra Shettyhalli, and Puradal, where families that were displaced owing to Sharavati hydel power projects were accommodated. The boundary of the sanctuary extends up to the north-eastern part of Shivamogga city, comprising the office of the Superintendent of Police, the bus terminal, many educational institutions, and planned residential areas.

After the sanctuary came into existence, restrictions were imposed on works related to upgrading of civic amenities in human habitations in its limits, including at Shettyhalli, Chitra Shettyhalli, and Puradal. There was a delay in conferring title deeds to the displaced families for the land on which they were rehabilitated.

According to the existing laws, any exclusion from the sanctuary will be allowed if an equal area of land is included in it. In the proposal to redraw the boundary for which the wildlife board has given its approval, it has been decided to exclude Puradal and Kudi State forests, the total area of which is around 50 sq.km. In return, 50 sq.km of Umblebylu State forest, a crucial corridor for the movement of wildlife, including tigers and elephants, from Shettyhalli to Bhadra Tiger Reserve will be brought within the ambit of Shettyhalli sanctuary.

Srinivasulu, Chief Conservator of Forest of Shivamogga Circle, told The Hindu that though Puradal and Kudi forests have thick green cover, they also have large tracts of disturbed areas. Bringing Umblebylu within the ambit of Shettyhalli sanctuary would secure the crucial wildlife corridor and step up conservative endeavours there. The redrawing of the boundary would facilitate conservation endeavours and proper rehabilitation of families displaced owing to the Sharavati projects, he said. The proposal would now be submitted to the National Board for Wildlife and after its approval, a notification would be issued on the redrawn boundary, he said.

Shashi Sampalli, writer and environment activist, said that the Department of Forest and Wildlife should put in place proper measures to avoid any encroachment in Puradal and Kudi forests that are rich in biodiversity.