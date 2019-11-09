Shettar terms Supreme Court verdict ‘victory for the nation’

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has termed it a ‘victory for the nation’ as it was aimed at building a harmonious atmosphere in the country.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that both Hindus and Muslims should accept the verdict.

“Now there is a need for both communities to begin the building of the temple and the mosque. Only when there are united efforts there will be more peace, in the country subsequently leading to prosperity,” he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the essence of India was its religious harmony.

“The verdict should not taken as either against or in favour of a community. It should be accepted by all with composure”.

Mr. Joshi said that the order will be accordingly implemented by the Union government.

Mr. Joshi said that as an organisation they had fought for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but after the litigation reached the court, they will abide by the apex court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi has said that there was no need for any celebration over the issue..

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought an early disposal of cases pertaining to the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

In a press release here on Saturday, district secretary of CPI (M) Mahesh Pattar has said that the court had ruled that the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 was an illegal act.

“It is a criminal offence and attack on secular values. CPI(M) will demand immediate disposal of cases pertaining to the demolition of the mosque and stringent punishment to the accused in the case,” he has said.

The CPI(M) will also like to urge the Supreme Court to ensure that such issues pertaining to religious places were not misused for political gains.