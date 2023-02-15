Shettar takes Health Minister to task for delaying appointment of doctors at KIMS

February 15, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Senior BJP member and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday took Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar to task for slow clearance of files related to appointment of doctors at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, and the Government’s Medical College at Haveri.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature, Mr. Shettar said appointment of 30 doctors at KIMS has been pending for several months owing to slow clearance of files related to the recruitment by Mr. Sudhakar.

Appointment of 30 doctors at KIMS and 70 doctors at the Government’s Medical College Haveri has been pending for several months. The provisional list had been announced several months ago, but the final notification had not been issued for appointment of doctors at KIMS, Mr. Shettar said.

KIMS has been catering to 60% of patients of Hubballi-Dharwad and 40% of patients from the north Karnataka region. Similarly, vacancies have existed at the medical college in Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Shettar said.

Later, Mr. Sudhakar said the appointment orders would be issued for recruitment of doctors at KIMS before the end of the current legislature session.

For auto drivers

Raising another issue, Mr. Shettar said there were close to 10 lakh autorickshaw drivers in the State and the government had to announce some social safety measures such as health insurance or compensation amount in case of accidental deaths. Autorickshaw drivers belonged to the unorganised sector and issuing labour cards to them by the Labour Department would help them in securing health insurance and other facilities, he suggested.