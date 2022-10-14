Shettar seeks people’s cooperation in development works

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar performing bhoomi puja for development works worth ₹8 crore in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All efforts are being made to develop Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities as model for the whole State by getting development works completed under various schemes of different departments, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said.

He was addressing a gathering after initiating development works worth ₹8 crore in different localities of Ward No 46 of the municipal corporation in Hubballi on Friday.

Mr. Shettar said that under the Nagar Vikas scheme, the main road of Channapet in Hubballi will be developed. As roads and other development works are being taken up in a phased manner, the public should cooperate when works are under progress, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that 24 x 7 water supply project will be soon implemented in and around Channapet and Ambedkar Nagar. Under the Smart City Scheme, approval has been received for the second phase works, including the development of storm-water drainage, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an ambitious project to provide shelter to all by 2024 and he will make all-out efforts to develop his constituency as a model one with the cooperation of all, he said.

The former Mayor Venkatesh Mestri said that road development will help thousands of motorists who use the Channapet Road. He urged the authorities to complete the works in a time-bound manner.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Council members Radhabai Safare, Chandrika Mestri and others spoke. Councillors Iqbal Navalur, the former Mayors D.K. Chavan and Pandurang Kalburgi and others were present.