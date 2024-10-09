Shettar seeks early completion of work on road overbridge in Belagavi

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar chaired a meeting of officials in Belagavi on Wednesday to review railway works in the district.

He visited some worksites and held discussions with Railway officials, city corporation and Karnataka Public Works officials.

He asked them to speed up various works and complete them as per schedule.

He discussed in detail the designs of the road overbridge at the Third Railway Gate in Tilakwadi here.

He expressed concern over the delay in resumption of the second shoulder of the road overbridge and instructed them to take it up immediately. He asked Railway officials to explore the possibilities of building road overbridges at the First and Second Railway Gates.

He spoke of the need to address some shortcomings in the works and ensure public safety and reduce congestion.

He asked Public Works and city corporation officials to repair roads and fill potholes on various railway worksites.

At Tanaji Galli, some residents said that they are opposed to the idea of building an overbridge as the area is congested. They argued that the narrow lane will become even more congested with an overbridge.

The two overbridges in the area have diverted some traffic to the service roads and a third such structure will lead to unnecessary traffic, they said.

They suggested that the gate be closed as commuters have alternative routes. The MP assured them of holding a public consultation before moving ahead with the plans.

Mr. Shettar also met officials of the Revenue and Public Works departments and National Highways Authority. He asked them to begin work on the two National Highways sanctioned between Karnataka and Goa.

One of them is planned between Belagavi and Goa via Khanapur and Anmod and the other passes through Jamboti and Chorla.

He also asked the officials to complete work on the Belagavi-Raichur Road.