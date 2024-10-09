GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shettar seeks early completion of work on road overbridge in Belagavi

The BJP MP reviews railway works, visits some worksites and holds discussion with Railway and Public Works officials

Published - October 09, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar chairs a review meeting in Belagavi.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar chairs a review meeting in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar chaired a meeting of officials in Belagavi on Wednesday to review railway works in the district.

He visited some worksites and held discussions with Railway officials, city corporation and Karnataka Public Works officials.

He asked them to speed up various works and complete them as per schedule.

He discussed in detail the designs of the road overbridge at the Third Railway Gate in Tilakwadi here.

He expressed concern over the delay in resumption of the second shoulder of the road overbridge and instructed them to take it up immediately. He asked Railway officials to explore the possibilities of building road overbridges at the First and Second Railway Gates.

He spoke of the need to address some shortcomings in the works and ensure public safety and reduce congestion.

He asked Public Works and city corporation officials to repair roads and fill potholes on various railway worksites.

At Tanaji Galli, some residents said that they are opposed to the idea of building an overbridge as the area is congested. They argued that the narrow lane will become even more congested with an overbridge.

The two overbridges in the area have diverted some traffic to the service roads and a third such structure will lead to unnecessary traffic, they said.

They suggested that the gate be closed as commuters have alternative routes. The MP assured them of holding a public consultation before moving ahead with the plans.

Mr. Shettar also met officials of the Revenue and Public Works departments and National Highways Authority. He asked them to begin work on the two National Highways sanctioned between Karnataka and Goa.

One of them is planned between Belagavi and Goa via Khanapur and Anmod and the other passes through Jamboti and Chorla.

He also asked the officials to complete work on the Belagavi-Raichur Road.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.