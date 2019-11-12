Shettar promises to take up issue of overall revival of NGEF in Rayapur

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has promised that he will take up the matter of reviving the public sector New Government Electric Factor (NGEF) at the State government level.

Mr. Shettar on Monday visited the factory located at Rayapur here along with officials and others and received first-hand information about the functioning of the unit.

NGEF officials apprised Mr. Shettar of the operations at different units, including the copper winding, rover unit, switchgear unit and power transformer manufacturing units. NGEF managing director Kiran Adavi, NGEF former chairman Ranga Baddi, officer Shivakumar and others were present.

Mr. Shettar said that NGEF management has submitted a ₹ 30-crore proposal for the overall revival of the unit, including upgradation of technology and imparting advanced training to the workforce.

“The government should extend support to this unit as it will help expand operations and generate more employment opportunities. I will take up this matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” he said.

NGEF Hubballi was set up in 1984 as a subsidiary unit of NGEF Bengaluru. Interestingly, NGEF Hubballi is doing well even as the Bengaluru unit was shut down several years ago, he said.

Contrary to the widely perceived notion of public sector enterprises being white elephants, NGEF is making profits. The factory’s turnover for the fiscal 2017-18 was ₹ 31.20 crore with ₹ 38 lakh profit and it was enhanced to ₹ 132.36 crore with ₹ 178 lakh profit during the 2018-19 fiscal, he said.

NGEF has a brand name in the market and it should be tapped properly. There is a good demand in the market for power transformers and switchgear manufactured by NGEF. It is a major supplier of power transformers to Hubballi Power Supply Company (HESCOM) and also undertakes repair works of power transformers. The works of repairing transformers damaged during floods has been tendered to NGEF, he said.

However, most of the machinery here is nearly 40 years old and they need to be replaced with modern versions. The factory management is also holding parleys with organisations such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Military Engineering Services, Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), Kaiga Atomic Power Station and others, Mr. Shettar said

The State government would intervene in this matter if required, he added.

Mr. Adavi said that NGEF was in bad shape till 2006. However, its financial health has improved after the government placed orders to supply power transformers to HESCOM and also undertake repair works. NGEF is confident about receiving government support for the revival project, he said.