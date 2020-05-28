Shettar promises stepsto ensure industrial growth in Koppal

Jagadish Shettar

DHARWAD

28 May 2020 23:24 IST

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has promised to take steps to ensure industrial growth in Koppal district.

Mr. Shettar made this assurance during a meeting with Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sanganna apprised the Minister of pending industrial development projects. Mr. Sanganna said that when he (Mr. Sanganna) was the chairman of Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation, he had ensured reserving 104 acres of land at Basapur in Koppal district for development of industries. Now, the modalities of fixing price for industrial sites and their allotment to entrepreneurs need to be discussed and finalised.

Mr. Sanganna also discussed the establishment of a large industry for manufacturing toys near Hiremannapur, Yelburga, Koppal district. He invited the Minister to visit Koppal in this connection.

Mr. Shettar told him that he would visit Koppal at the earliest and take steps to initiate the development of industries in the district. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, the former MLA Doddanagouda Patil, K. Sharanappa and Veeranna Ganiger, among others, were present.