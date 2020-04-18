Shettar inspects mobile fever clinic in Hubballi

A mobile fever clinic, which is ready for commissioning, was inspected by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and District in charge Jagadish Shettar here on Saturday.

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has converted one of its buses into the clinic and has create a consultation space for a doctor, space for a nurse, and a testing area. As the patients enter the clinic, sanitisers are kept for their use and there is also a washbasin for them.

The Minister, accompanied by former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, chairman of NWKRTC V.S. Patil, MLAs Aravind Bellad and Prasad Abbayya, Deputy Commissioner Deepa M., inspected the clinic and later visited the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid System (HD-BRTS) control room, to which all surveillance cameras in the twin cities have been connected.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shettar said that the bus had been converted into a mini hospital by the NWKRTC staff and the clinic will visit various localities in the containment areas of Hubballi.

The staff of the clinic will also screen people in the containment area and will give medicines for normal maladies.

“In case it is found that the patients need further medical care, they will be shifted to KIMS hospital. Routine checkups will aso be conducted in the fever clinic,” he said.

On the control room, he said that as a lockdown had been imposed, the control room will help in keeping a watch over various localities and the staff will immediately alert the police in case of violations.

The Minister also said that the Dharwad district administration had begun issue of e-passes for vendors, merchants and for normal publilc for emergency works. By visiting www.supportdharwad.in website the needy could apply for e-passes, he added.