Shettar holds meeting to discuss infrastructure projects in Belagavi

Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar held a meeting with officers to discuss various infrastructure and other projects in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked officials to speed up the land acquisition work for the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line. He asked Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to instruct land acquisition officers to ensure that they speak to all the affected farmers and resolve all pending issues.

The MP discussed various projects including railway works, airport expansion, Belagavi Ring Road, new roads and maintenance by National Highway Authority of India.

He directed officials to complete the ring road stretch including the Jhalsapur Balaga Road in scheduled time. He discussed the feasibility of building an overbridge in Tanajigalli in Belagavi city. He asked officers to take up all works related to the Shigunasi-Hunagunda-Raichur road on priority. He sought information on the plans of expanding and developing the Belagavi airport in Sambra. He asked officers to speed up development of the KIADB industrial area in Kittur.

Officials of South Western Railway Zone, KIADB, NHAI and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.