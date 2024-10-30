ADVERTISEMENT

Shettar holds meeting to discuss infrastructure projects in Belagavi

Published - October 30, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Jagadish Shettar asks officers to complete works in time

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadish Shettar, MP, speaking to officers in Belagavi on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and others are present. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar held a meeting with officers to discuss various infrastructure and other projects in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

He asked officials to speed up the land acquisition work for the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line. He asked Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to instruct land acquisition officers to ensure that they speak to all the affected farmers and resolve all pending issues.

The MP discussed various projects including railway works, airport expansion, Belagavi Ring Road, new roads and maintenance by National Highway Authority of India.

He directed officials to complete the ring road stretch including the Jhalsapur Balaga Road in scheduled time. He discussed the feasibility of building an overbridge in Tanajigalli in Belagavi city. He asked officers to take up all works related to the Shigunasi-Hunagunda-Raichur road on priority. He sought information on the plans of expanding and developing the Belagavi airport in Sambra. He asked officers to speed up development of the KIADB industrial area in Kittur.

Officials of South Western Railway Zone, KIADB, NHAI and others were present in the meeting.

