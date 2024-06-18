Shettar favours early extension of Vande Bharat Express service to Belagavi

Newly-elected MP Jagadish Shettar chaired a meeting of senior officers of South Western Railway in Hubballi on Tuesday to discuss the progress of railway works in Belagavi district.

The meeting discussed issues concerning the district and explored solutions to extending the Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of district.

Mr. Shettar urged officers to start the service as soon as possible.

He pointed out that construction work of the new railway line from Dharwad via Kittur is going on at a slow pace. He directed the officials to take it up at a faster pace.

He urged them to resume passenger trains between Belagavi and Miraj and to provide halts at Khanapur, Ghataprabha, Raibag stations for trains going to Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The district is bordered by the States of Maharashtra and Goa and for the convenience of the public, trains connecting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Tirupati, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Bidar and Solapur can be started, he said.

Construction of foot overbridges, installation of escalators at platform number 4, starting another pitline at Desur and other works were discussed.

General Manager Arvind Srivastav, Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanmadi and others were present.